'Congress does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but...': AAP's Sandeep Pathak on seat-sharing talks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on alliance with Congress in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With general elections now just a couple of months away, the seat-sharing between members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is yet to be finalised. Amid this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak has said that the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but they are still offering them one seat keeping the 'dharma of alliance'.

"...On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose Congress party to fight on one seat and AAP on six seats...," AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said.

AAP said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Sandeep Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.

He said the AAP has demanded eight Lok seats in Gujarat (total 26) from the I.N.D.I.A bloc which is proportionate to the party's vote share in the last assembly poll.

"We want to contest six seats in Delhi and offer one to the Congress for the polls based on the vote shares in recent elections. We are not announcing any candidate for Delhi at the moment but if seat-sharing talks do not happen quickly, we will announce the candidates for the six seats in Delhi also," Pathak said.

He reiterated that they are part of the opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A.

ALSO READ | 'Demands of farmers justified': Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into jail