'Demands of farmers justified': Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into jail

The Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday stating that the demands of the farmers are justified.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed solidarity with the farmers' march and said, "The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers."

"The Central Government, infact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their genuine problems. Farmers of the country are our 'annadata' and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central government," Gahlot added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Aggarwala on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud to take suo motu action against erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens. He also requested CJI Chandrachud to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts.

(With inputs from PTI)

