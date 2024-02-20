Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP-Congress alliance likely to break in another big jolt to I.N.D.I.A, say sources

The SP announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar, Vishal Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Lucknow
Updated on: February 20, 2024 13:48 IST
In yet another jot to I.N.D.I.A bloc, the ongoing talks between Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding alliance in Uttar Pradesh have reached a dead end, sources said. Talks continued till late night between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav regarding seat sharing but no consensus could be reached. The SP announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sitting MP Dimple Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri, while party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq will contest from Sambhal.

According to sources, Congress wanted a few changes to the list of 17 candidates that Samajwadi Party had sent. However, the UP-based regional party is not in favour of any change.

Congress wants Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Meerut, Amroha and Lucknow but Samajwadi Party is not ready for it, sources said. Samajwadi Party claims that Congress is changing its list again and again. On the other hand, Congress says that out of the seventeen seats given by SP, in which it wants to field five to six of its candidates on the Congress symbol.

