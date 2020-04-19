Lockdown Extension: District courts in UP to remain shut till April 27

Lockdown Extension: District courts in UP to remain close till April 27

As coronavirus cases rise in the Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad High Court has extended the closure of all district courts in the state till April 27. As per an earlier notification, the courts were to function from April 20.

The decision has been taken in view the of the "prevailing extraordinary situations arising due to the spread of pandemic novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh," and serious safety concerns of various stakeholders.

The court notice issued by Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Registrar (Protocol), High Court, Allahabad, further says that advocates willing to file any application/petition may communicate urgency through email with reasons.

On acceptance of the urgency application, necessary information shall be given by the High Court office to the concerned advocate/ party along with a password for filing the petition through email /e-filing only.

"Pursuant to the same, the advocate may e-file/ e-mail the petition/ application along with necessary documents. For this purpose, no advocate, his or her clerk or party is required to visit High Court campus," the notice said.

This arrangement shall remain in force till further orders.

No Advocate or any registered clerk will be permitted to enter the premises of the High Court, Allahabad without having valid permission.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had extended the suspension of the functioning at the High Court and its subordinate courts till May 3.

The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The national lockdown was imposed from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

