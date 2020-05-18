Image Source : PTI Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Chandigarh to be red zone until further notice, shops to open on odd-even basis

A day after MHA extended lockdown till May 31, Chandigarh administration released its new guidelines on Monday to put curb on the spread of coronavirus. Administration announced that all UT administration offices will function from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Chandigarh Disaster Management Authority said Chandigarh will continue to be in 'red zone' till further orders. However, there will be regular review of the status by the Health Department of UT Administration on the basis of parameters laid down by Union Health Ministry. There will be strict emphasis on adhering to the social distancing norms, new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines said.

All the shops in internal sector markets (neighbourhood markets) which were earlier allowed to open on an odd-even basis will now be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except the weekly off day, the new lockdown 4.0 guidelines stated.

There will be strict emphasis on adhering to the social distancing norms.

The public dealing offices like Sampark centres, RLA, Sub-Registrar office shall remain open. The general public can meet officers for their personal grievances from 10 am to 12 pm.

