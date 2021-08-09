Light to moderate intensity rains to lash Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A child plays on a waterlogged street during rain in New Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain for Delhi, and parts of adjoining states UP and Haryana.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency at 8.10 am.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli (U.P.).

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday, and early hours of Monday morning, along with a generally cloudy sky.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The city received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Sunday. The weather department had predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

