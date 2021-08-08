Intensity of rainfall likely to increase in West Bengal, Sikkim during Aug 11-12: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in the region on August 11 and 12, the IMD said.

The intensity of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to increase from August 11-12 as the monsoon trough has shifted close to the foothills, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the monsoon trough is moving towards the western foothills of the Himalayas.

He said rainfall is likely to decrease over north Indian plains and increase over the hills.

The entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24 to 48-hours, the IMD said. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh, it added.

"Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days," the IMD said.

Due to stronger southwesterly or southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the intensity of rainfall is very likely to increase over these areas from August 11. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in the region on August 11 and 12, the IMD said.

Fairly widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and gangetic West Bengal is likely during the next four-five days, Mohapatra said.

Rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during next two days with significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter, he added.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, and excluding Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, where isolated heavy falls are very likely during the next four-five days, the IMD added.

