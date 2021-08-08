Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
Moderate rain likely in Delhi today: IMD

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 83 pc.

New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2021 11:07 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Moderate rain likely in Delhi today: IMD.

The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The city received seven mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to IMD.

 
The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers later in the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall- 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average- in August.

The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal while the minimum temperature stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

