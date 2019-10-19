Image Source : ANI Licenced weapon to be provided to Kamlesh Tiwari's son for self defence

The government will provide a licenced weapon to Kamlesh Tiwari's for self-defence, Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram said after meeting the family.

"A licensed weapon will be provided to the eldest son for self defence. He'll also be recommended for job. They'll be provided appropriate financial help. Investigation being done by a committee," he said.

The commissioner said that the demands of the relatives were taken into consideration while taking this decision and that government will provide full security for the family members of the deceased Hindu Samaj party leader.

"The demands of relatives have been take into consideration. They'll be provided security. Their meeting with the CM is being fixed. We're recommending a govt residence for them," he added.

Kamlesh Tiwari, was shot dead on Friday by 2 men who hid their weapon inside a sweet box.

Gujarat police and ATS collaborated investigation has since surfaced new facts. As per reports, Tiwari's death was a revenge killing because of his comments about Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

