Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: All three detained accused confessed to crime

Himanshu Shukla, Director General of Police (DIG) Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday said that all three accused, detained in the Kamlesh Tiwari Murder, have confessed to the crime.

Earlier, UP’s Director General of Police OP Singh said, "a joint team of police from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat has arrested three people and is questioning them in connection with the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari."

Addressing a press conference, OP Singh, Director-General (Police), said the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari was a fallout of communal hate.

“A joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police has detained three persons and interrogating them. Their names are Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, and Khurshid Ahmed Pathan. Two other accused were also detained but released later, they are being monitored,” DGP Singh said.

Singh confirmed that initial interrogation found no criminal background of the three people, who have been detained. “If needed, we will take them into remand, bring them to UP and question them.”

“In the FIR, two people were named as conspirators - Maulana Anwarul Haq and Mufti Naeem Qazmi. These 2 have also been detained and they're being questioned. We'll monitor Gujarat, Bijnor, Lucknow and other places which will come up during investigation,” he added.

The DGP further said that the police is working in collaboration with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the matter.

Meanwhile the CCTV footage of the three accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case have being picked up by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad.

#WATCH Surat: CCTV footage of the three accused in #KamleshTiwari murder case being picked up by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). pic.twitter.com/mEyxFNk2zQ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

Earlier, the police recovered security footage from outside the home of Kamlesh Tiwari. The footage showed three suspects two men and a woman carrying a yellow bag containing a box of sweets that police now believe hid weapons and was used to gain entry into Tiwari's home by pretending it was a Diwali gift.

One of the men was wearing a saffron kurta and the other a red one.

The state government has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also sought a detailed report on the incident from the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and DGP Singh.

Kamlesh Tiwari’s family have taken his body to their native place in Mahmudabad in Sitapur.

According to news agency ANI, the family of Kamlesh Tiwari said they won’t cremate his body until chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays them a visit. His wife Kiran has said she will set herself on fire.

In 2015, Tiwari made headlines when he gave derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.