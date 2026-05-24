Rajasthan Royals secure IPL playoffs berth, registering a statement win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai:

The 69th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24th, and it was Rajasthan Royals who managed to register a brilliant win.

The clash began with Royals coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 27 and 4 runs, respectively. Dhruv Jurel further added 38 runs to the board, with Riyan Parag scoring 14 in eight deliveries.

Furthermore, Dasun Shanaka scored 29 runs, with Jofra Archer amassing 32 runs in 15 deliveries as Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 205 runs thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s late push of 19 runs in 11 deliveries.

As for Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets to their names. Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, and Corbin Bosch took one wicket each as well.

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Jofra Archer’s brilliance propels Rajasthan Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs

Chasing down the target, Mumbai Indians saw Rohit Sharma depart on a duck. Furthermore, Ryan Rickelton scored 12 runs in 7 deliveries. Naman Dhir added six runs to his name, with Suryakumar Yadav adding 60 runs to his name in 42 deliveries.

Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya played good knocks, scoring 33 and 34 runs, respectively. However, it was not enough in the end, as Rajasthan Royals limited Mumbai Indians to a score of 175 and registered a brilliant 30-run win to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs, securing the fourth spot in the standings.

Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja took two wickets each as Rajasthan Royals won the game.

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