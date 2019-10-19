India TV Exclusive | Kamlesh Tiwari was killed for making 'offhand remark about Prophet Mohammed in 2015'

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in Lucknow on Friday because of his 'offhand remark make against Mohammed Prophet in 2015', sources in privy to the probe have revealed to India TV.

This emerges as police has established the motive behind the shocking murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader.

Sensational revelations and facts are surfacing from the investigation surrounding the murder of Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari. In recent developments, top police sources have told India TV that the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari was indeed a revenge killing.

ATS Gujarat police have cracked down on the suspects involved in the killing of the Hindu Samaj leader on Friday night after which 6 accused have been taken into police custody.

In 2015, Tiwari’s remarks about Prophet Mohammad sparked massive protests and also resulted in Kaliachak riots. We have deliberately chosen to not give life to the incident by repeating the words.

Out of the 6 suspects detained in Tiwari's murder, 1 is a computer operator in Dubai while another is a medical representative.

According to primary reports, these suspects are not associated with any terror group.

As per reports, another 2 suspects are still on the run.

On Friday, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead in broad daylight at his office in Khurshid Bagh office. Saffron-clad men barged into his office carrying a box of sweets but instead pulled out a gun to open fire on Tiwari.

