Breaking: Gujarat ATS cracks Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, key conspirators held in Surat

In less than twenty-four hours of shocking daylight murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, the Gujarat ATS has cracked the case.

Gujarat ATS has arrested three people, who according to police, were involved in planning Kamlesh Tiwari's murder. These three conspirators in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case were held from Surat.

The Gujarat ATS has claimed that the three persons who were in their custody had planned the whole thing. Two more people were involved in executing the murder in Lucknow.

Tension had prevailed in Lucknow since yesterday following Kamlesh Tiwari's murder.

The two persons who carried the shootout in Lucknow on Friday had brought the gun in a sweet box. The box was opened in front of Kamlesh Tiwari after which he was shot.

CCTV video of the accused had also emerged.

The two persons who carried the shootout are still on the run.