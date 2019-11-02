Image Source : INDIA TV LeT militant arrested from Baramullah in Kashmir

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was arrested by security forces from Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. Danish Ahmad Channa was apprehended during an operation in the Sopore area on Friday night and one pistol and one hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him and investigations started, the police said. On Thursday, two overground workers of terrorists were arrested by security forces in Baramullah district.

