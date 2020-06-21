Image Source : FILE Leave at gate, go digital: Prescribed for gated communities

Not allowing delivery agents to enter, going digital with payments, accommodating vendors inside premises and monitor entries of residents are among the to-do things for gated communities in the unlock phase. The Gated Community Guide to Unlocking Down compiled by MyGate list the measures that residential societies should follow for safety from the threat of COVID-19.

Societies are advised to go digital and ensure all communication and society payments are made digitally to minimise interaction.

In addition, residents have been asked to limit interactions. "If your daily help has resumed work, ensure that you take all necessary precautions. Furthermore, limit the number of visitors.

They should accommodate vendors and have a dedicated place for vendors inside the society, so that residents do not have to leave their home to get essentials.

As residents have to declare that they have returned from another state or another part of the state, make sure that they follow home quarantine rules, is the prescription. Also notify staff and neighbours when returnees are required to quarantine so that necessary support may be provided.

The premises should also encourage leave at gate as delivery agents needn't enter and encourage residents to opt for "Leave at Gate" on the app.

It is also suggested to provide the guards with infrared thermometers and ensure that every visitor's temperature is checked. Masks to be made mandatory and societies should ensure that residents, staff and any visitors are all wearing masks properly.

They are also asked to keep alcohol-based sanitisers at the main gate for anyone entering the society to apply, including residents.

On the use of shared facilities, societies are asked to allot time slots for different age groups for shared facilities such as clubhouses, playgrounds. Avoid meetings, mass gatherings and events within society and ensure all communications take place digitally.

Shared resources should be limited and societies should discourage use of common taps,public washrooms and toilets, where possible. Residents should avoid surface contamination by avoiding touching elevator buttons, door knobs, handrails, etc to avoid any surface contamination.

The lift usage should be regulated by ensuring proper lift etiquette is followed by defining the maximum number of people who can enter a lift at a time.

Societies should form an Emergency Response Team (ERT) that residents can contact in case of an emergency. This team should be a mix of residents, committee members,society staff and any medical practitioners in the society.

In addition, the staff should be asked to avoid shared resources and asked to carry their own food and utensils to avoid risk of contamination. They should ensure that the frequently used tools,equipment, and frequently touched surfaces are cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. Gated communities also should ensure regular fumigation and routine sanitisation of all common facilities.

