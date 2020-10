Image Source : ANI Major landslide near Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, several feared trapped under debris

Panic ensued after boulders came rolling down the Indrakeeladri hillock leading to a major landslide at the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Wednesday. According to reports, four, including at least two sanitation workers, are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

The incident happened just an hour before the scheduled visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the temple

Rescue and relief efforts are still underway.

