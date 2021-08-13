Himachal Pradesh: Landslide in Lahaul-Spiti blocks river, poses threat to nearby areas | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Landslide blocks flow of Chenab river in HP's Lahaul and Spiti district.

A massive landslide occurred near Nalda village of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday which has blocked the flow of Chenab River. No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far.

"River is blocked and only 10-15 per cent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey," Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Director of Disaster Management said.

Sudesh Kumar also informed that the deployment of the NDRF team is underway, and the local administration is taking stock of everything.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said, "We have requested all the Panchayat Pradhans to evacuate the people from the lower line area of nearby villages."

Meanwhile, the death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has climbed to 15 with the recovery of one more body on Friday, a senior disaster management official said.

Rescue operations resumed today morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslide that occurred near Chaura village in the district on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

