Uttarakhand: Part of mountain collapses due to landslide in Joshimath, relief operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE One part of a mountain collapsed in Chamoli's Joshimath area in Uttarakhand due to a massive landslide on Friday morning

One part of a mountain collapsed in Chamoli's Joshimath area in Uttarakhand due to a massive landslide on Friday morning. Since the area was vacant at the time, no casualties are reported so far. Several reports of landslides and floods are surfacing from Uttarakhand amid incessant rains in the state.

Apart from Uttarakhand, neighboring state Himachal Pradesh is also experiencing heavy rainfall. Residents from both states have been facing the wrath of flash floods and landslides for some time now.

Uttarakhand has seen several casualties due to heavy rainfall. A woman died and five people were injured on Thursday when a house collapsed in Almora district, while a man drowned in the Shakti canal here amid incessant rainfall in various parts of Uttarakhand.

The continuous rainfall has triggered landslides at a number of places, blocking traffic movement. Three highways and around 100 motor roads in various parts of the state are blocked by landslide debris.

Efforts are underway to reopen the blocked roads, including the Ramnagar-Talli Sethi- Betalghat highway and the Lambgaon-Ghansali-Tilwada highway in Uttarkashi district and two border roads in Pithoragarh district.

