I will ensure 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar, NDA govt in Bihar: Lalu Yadav

Ahead of the scheduled by-election for Assembly seats in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that he will ensure the "visarjan" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state. Yadav also informed that he will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur tomorrow.

Commenting further, the RJD supremo said, "I had missed two elections due to my illness and detention. The love of Bihar helped me to recover from my illness. I will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur on October 27."

"I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both the places and is doing really well in giving a strong fight to the (ruling) NDA. I will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion)," he said adding that his party will win the by-polls by a great margin.

Taking another jibe on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader said, "Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering 'desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho' (A PM should be like Nitish). He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed."

Responding to questions raised by the Opposition on alliance with Congress, Lalu Yadav today said an alliance is formed with like-minded people, secular forces.

"Alliance is formed with like-minded people, secular forces. At state level also, we formed an alliance with Congress, Left and other parties. Let people say," Yadav said.

"...Prime role should be that of Congress. Has anyone helped Congress more than us? It's an old party, an all-India party, we still consider them so," Lalu Yadav further said.

The JDU chief also spoke on soaring fuel prices in the country and said, "Fuel prices are soaring, diesel is costing more than ghee, how will people cook without kadwa tel (mustard oil)?".

Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Bihar after over 3 years.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

(With inputs from ANI)

