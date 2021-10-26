Congress-RJD tussle escalates after Lalu's derogatory remark for Bhakta Charan Das

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

Congress leaders have slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for 'derogatory' comment directed at Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das. The grand old party said that Lalu's remark is an insult to the Dalit community.

Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar said that the RJD chief's remark has hurt the self-respect of the entire Dalit community.

“A respected leader has used objectionable language against Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, hurting self-respect of the Dalit community of Bihar and the country. It (the language) qualifies as an offence under the SC/ST Act,” Kumar, a Dalit herself, said. Such comments against the Congress leader have exposed the mindset of the RJD, she claimed.

“Lalu Prasad’s statement against Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das is an insult to the entire Dalit community. I believe that if he has deliberately humiliated Bhakta Charan Das then he must apologize for it. If it would not be the case and he has made such a statement due to his illness, then he has lost his senses. The RJD Chief has become senseless,” Rajesh Rathore, state Congress spokesperson, said.

Prem Chand Mishra, a Congress legislator from Bihar, said that Lalu claims to be from Backward Classes and the marginalised community and still he is using abusive words against Dalit leaders like Bhakta Charan Das, this is condemnable. The Dalit community will not forgive him for such an abusive statement and not give a single vote to his party in the upcoming by-election.

“The way Lalu Prasad pronounced the name of Bhakta Charan Das is extremely unfortunate. If Congress party crosses the line of dignity and modesty, RJD leaders will get the answer,” he said.

Lalu Prasad arrived in Bihar for the campaign of by-elections for two seats on Sunday evening. While interacting with media in New Delhi, Lalu passed derogatory comments directed at Bhakta Charan Das when asked about claims that RJD is in 'secret talks' with the BJP.

The RJD Chief wants to send out a strong and clear message to Congress that it has not performed well in 2020 Assembly elections despite being allotted 70 seats. The Congress, however, managed to win just 19 seats.

