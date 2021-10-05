Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lakhimpur Kheri: "... if Priyanka Gandhi is not freed," tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu

Upping the ante, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that if party leader Priyanka Gandhi is not freed, then the Punjab unit would march towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

He tweeted, "If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri !"

On Monday, Sidhu, along with several party MLAs, held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sidhu, other Congress legislators including Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurpreet Singh and several members of the Punjab Youth Congress sat outside the residence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and raised slogans against the BJP. They demanded the arrest of the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Earlier, in the morning, the Punjab Congress leader had again extended his support towards Priyanka Gandhi and even equated her with 'Moral authority.' "When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values !! “Moral Authority” thy name is @priyankagandhi," he tweeted.

Police said Tuesday registered a case against Priyanaka Gandhi and 10 others under sections related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer's family refuses to cremate body

Latest India News