Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer's family refuse to cremate body

The family of a 19-year-old farmer, who died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri during a protest on Sunday, has refused to cremate the body until they are provided the autopsy report.

Lovepreet Singh and three other farmers were among the nine killed in Sunday's violence during a protest against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's visit. Four farmers were allegedly run over by a car in the minister's convoy.

"My son was crushed under a car. There has been no action against the person responsible. The administration is trying to cover up," said Lovepreet's father and added, "He had left home saying he was heading out for a good cause."

Lovepreet's body has been kept in a casket and the entire family is waiting for the autopsy report.

"When he was taken to the hospital, he called and said, 'Please come quickly'. When we reached the hospital, he was no more, said his distraught father.

Farmers allege that the car which mowed down Lovepreet was being driven by the minister's son, Ashish Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against Mishra, but no arrests have yet been made.

