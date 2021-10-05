Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BJP leader Varun Gandhi tweets 'disturbing video,' demands action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Varun Gandhi tweets 'disturbing video,' demands action

Not just the Opposition, but a BJP MP has also tweeted the disturbing video of the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

The BJP leader who has tweeted the video is none other than Varun Gandhi, cousin of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who has been arrested by the Sitapur Police for violating Section 144 in Lakhimpur Kheri area.

Varun has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said that protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience. The BJP MP from Pilibhit also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family members of deceased farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP paid homage to the farmers and requested the UP Chief Minister to take strict action in this matter.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were identified as BJP workers and their driver, allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by the protesters.



The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.

