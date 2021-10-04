Monday, October 04, 2021
     
  Lakhimpur LIVE | Priyanka Gandhi detained on her way to meet farmers; Section 144 imposed
Rakesh Tikait in a video message on Twitter said, "Farmers in Lakhimpur were returning after the protest when they were attacked. Some of them were run over, while the fire was also opened on them. According to information we have so far, several people have died in the incident."

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2021 6:40 IST

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, according to an official. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official in Lucknow said. Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said four farmers and four others were killed. The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

Farmers alleged that the Union minister’s son was in one of the vehicles, a charge denied by Mishra. Mishra said three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle following pelting of stones. Mishra said neither his son nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, the incident drew a sharp reaction from the opposition parties and farmer bodies.

Also Read | UP CM Adityanath expresses grief over Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

Live updates :Lakhimpur Kheri

  • Oct 04, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Priyanka Gandhi left for Lakhimpur - Visuals

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reached Lakhimpur early Monday but alleged they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and claimed eight lives a day earlier.

    Priyanka Gandhi, who is accompanied by party leader Deepender Singh Hooda among others, had to take alternative routes to reach the destination as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region.

  • Oct 04, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Satish Chandra Misra says 'not being allowed to move'

    "We want to visit Lakhmipur. Would they mow down farmers with cars for protesting the black law? We are not being allowed to move citing law and order disturbance there. We demand (written) order if they want to house arrest us," says Satish Chandra Misra, BSP General Secy

  • Oct 04, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ajay Mishra Teni's accused son on Lakhimpur incident

    "I was at Banwaripur since 9 am till the end of the event. Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished."

    "Our 3 vehicles went to receive Deputy CM for an event. On their way, some miscreants pelted stones, set cars on fire and killed our 3-4 workers by thrashing them with sticks," says Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

  • Oct 04, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni comments on Lakhimpur incident

    "There were miscreants among the farmers. Since the beginning of the farmers' agitation, many terror outfits including Babbar Khalsa are trying to create a chaotic situation. This incident was a result of the same."

