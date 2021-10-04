Lakhimpur LIVE | Priyanka Gandhi detained on her way to meet farmers; Section 144 imposed

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, according to an official. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official in Lucknow said. Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said four farmers and four others were killed. The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

Farmers alleged that the Union minister’s son was in one of the vehicles, a charge denied by Mishra. Mishra said three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle following pelting of stones. Mishra said neither his son nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, the incident drew a sharp reaction from the opposition parties and farmer bodies.

Also Read | UP CM Adityanath expresses grief over Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

Latest India News