Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested for violating Section 144

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. Priyanka was detained by the police on Monday morning when she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who were killed in Sunday's violence. Besides Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, party MLC Deepak Singh were also taken into preventive custody.

According to the FIR, she has been booked for violating Section 144.

Earlier this morning, Priyanka tweeted a viral video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asked why has the person behind the killing of four farmers have not been arrested while she has been under detention for 28 hours without an FIR.

Her party alleged that drones were being used to monitor the movement of Priyanka at PAC guest house. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted a video of drones monitoring. "Who will take responsibility, whose drone is this and why," he tweeted.

The Congress is alleging that she has been kept in illegal custody for 30 hours as she was taken in custody early on Monday morning in the Hargaon area in Sitapur.

Hundreds of Congress workers have been sitting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur, waiting for their leader's release.

Priyanka has said that as soon as she is released, she will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the bereaved families.

