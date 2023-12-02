Saturday, December 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two mild earthquakes hit Ladakh, no report of damage

Two mild earthquakes hit Ladakh, no report of damage

The second earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was noted at 4.29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.23 and longitude of 77.59 degrees, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Leh Published on: December 02, 2023 23:55 IST
Two mild earthquakes hit Ladakh, no report of damage
Image Source : INDIA TV Two mild earthquakes hit Ladakh, no report of damage

Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within a span of eight hours on Saturday, officials said. Although no reports of any damage were reported, they added.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measured 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.

The second earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was noted at 4.29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.23 and longitude of 77.59 degrees, it said.

Police said there was no information about damages due to the earthquakes from anywhere in the Union Territory.

ALSO READ | J-K: Several houses gutted in fire in Doda, earthquake hits district hours later | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka earthquake: 6.2 magnitude quake jolts national capital Colombo

Latest India News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News