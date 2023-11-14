Tuesday, November 14, 2023
     
Sri Lanka earthquake: 6.2 magnitude quake jolts national capital Colombo

Sri Lanka earthquake: According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 12:31 IST and the epicentre was over 1300 km from the national capital, Colombo.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Colombo Updated on: November 14, 2023 15:46 IST
Sri Lanka earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 12:31 IST and the epicentre was over 1300 km from the national capital, Colombo. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka," the agency wrote on social media platform X.

As of writing this article, no information about any injury or casualties has been reported.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

