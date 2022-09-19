Earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale strikes Kargil, Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Kargil in Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh's Kargil on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake took place around 9:30 am and was located 10 kilometres below the ground. The epicenter was 151 km West North West of Kargil.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake.

Earlier this month, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am, officials said.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and longitude of 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of the Jammu region.

(With inputs from ANI)

