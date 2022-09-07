Earthquake measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale hits Mizoram's Champhai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake hits Mizoram's Champhai

Highlights The tremors were felt 50 km east of Champhai

The depth of the earthquake was 13 km

There were no reports of any casualties or damage to property due to the earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram in the wee hours on Wednesday. According to the details, the tremors were felt 50 km east of Champhai.

The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was 13 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage to property due to the earthquake.

During the end of August, Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by a series of earthquakes in five days.

The earthquake tremors were reported from Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu division.

Some local earth scientists have cautioned that these small tremors could be the precursor of a major seismic event in the offing.

Others have said that these were beneficial because through these small occurrences the built-up pressure inside the earth is released that can avoid a major seismic event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

Latest India News