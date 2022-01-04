Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  4. J&K: Two LeT-backed terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam

Both terrorists were backed by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF). The police said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kulgam Updated on: January 04, 2022 18:09 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday informed that at least 2 terrorists were neutralized during an encounter in J&K's Kulgam area. Both terrorists were backed by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF). 

The police said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes.

"01 more terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today.

(With ANI Inputs)

