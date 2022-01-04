Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Two LeT-backed terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday informed that at least 2 terrorists were neutralized during an encounter in J&K's Kulgam area. Both terrorists were backed by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF).

"01 more terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today.

(With ANI Inputs)

