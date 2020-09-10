Pakistan says won't amend local laws to allow lawyers to fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case in its courts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pakistan denies to amend local laws to allow lawyers to fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case in its courts.

Pakistan has dismissed any option to amend local laws on India's demand to allow its lawyers to fight the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani courts, according to reports by Pakistan media.

Earlier in July, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that Pakistan has blocked all avenues for remedy in Kulbhushan Jhadav case. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastav said that India had requested Pakistan 12 times for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and Islamabad has not provided "unhindered and unimpeded access".

He said Pakistan adopted a "farcical approach" in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

"Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. It stands in violation of ICJ judgement and its own Ordinance. India reserves its position incl right to avail of further remedies," the MEA said on Pakistan government moving Islamabad High Court to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

