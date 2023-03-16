Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kotkapura police firing: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2015 incident

Kotkapura police firing: In the latest update to the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, a court in Punjab's Faridkot Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, the court granted relief to his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Last week, the Faridkot court received an application for anticipatory bail from both Akali leaders. The court of additional district and sessions judge, Faridkot, has deferred its decision following the hearing of arguments on March 14.

The court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, said one of his counsels Arshdeep Singh Cheema. However, the court granted anticipatory bail to the former chief minister, Cheema said.

Who all were named in the case?

The former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former DGP Sumedh Saini, and others were named in a charge sheet presented in court in Faridkot by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team.

Sukhbir Badal and Saini were named as “masterminds of conspiracy for use of illegal excessive force to hide the inaction” of the state on three sacrilege incidents in Faridkot.

The then chief minister Badal was blamed for “facilitating the execution of the conspiracy” in the 7,000-page charge sheet.

About Kotkapura police firing

The incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015. These incidents had triggered protests and two persons –- Gurjeet Singh and Kishan Bhagwan Singh--were killed in Behbal Kalan and few injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in police firing.

