Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Kotkapura police firing: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal summoned by SIT on June 16

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday summoned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear before it on June 16 in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

In April this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the state's probe into the Kotkapur firing case and directed the state to constitute a new SIT without Vijay Pratap Singh. In a statement, the SAD President had said it was clear that IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who was heading state's Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe into the firing incident, was obsessed with targeting SAD and the Badal family.

Later, in the month of May, the Punjab government set up a new three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising senior IPS officers, and directed it to complete the investigations in the Kotkapura firing incident, preferably in six months, as per the court's orders.

Two persons were killed and many others were injured after the police under the previous SAD-BJP government resorted to unprovoked firing on hundreds of people protesting the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari village in Faridkot district in 2015.

READ MORE: Kotkapura Firing: AAP, BJP reject Punjab Govt's decision of forming special investigation team

Latest India News