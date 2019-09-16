Who was former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao?

Former Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has committed suicide at his home in Hyderabad. Prasad was 72 years old.
He was taken to Basavatarakam Hospital where he breathed his last.
Who was Kodela Siva Prasada Rao?
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was one of the senior-most leaders of opposition Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao became the speaker in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of the state of Telangana.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao served 5 years as the speaker of the Andhra Pradesh assembly.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao is 6 time member of the Andhra Pradesh assembly.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has served as Minister for Home (1987-1988), Minister for Major & Medium Irrigation (1996-1997) and Minister for Panchayati Raj (1997-1999) in Andhra Pradesh.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao won from Narsaraopet five times and Sattenapalli in 2014
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was a doctor, graduating from Guntur Medical College.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao joined the TDP in 1983.
- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao is survived by two sons and a daughter