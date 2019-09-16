Image Source : FACEBOOK Who was former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao?

Former Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has committed suicide at his home in Hyderabad. Prasad was 72 years old.

He was taken to Basavatarakam Hospital where he breathed his last.

Who was Kodela Siva Prasada Rao?