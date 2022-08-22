Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory in view of Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Traffic snarl at the Ghazipur border as Delhi Police has stepped-up security and put up barricades at various places on Delhi borders in the view of farmers call to stage protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.

Highlights The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of guidelines for commuters.

The advisory was issued in view of Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar.

Security has been beefed up at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur points.

Kisan Mahapanchayat Delhi news: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of guidelines for commuters in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience.

Officials said security has been beefed up at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur points, ahead of 'mahapanchayat'. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said,"We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property." Traffic movement will be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points, officials said.

Here are some paths to be avoided today:

Tolstoy Marg Sansad Marg Janpath (from Outer Circle Connaught Place to roundabout Windsor Place) Outer Circle Connaught Place. Ashoka Road Baba Kharak Singh Marg Pandit Pant Marg

Despite traffic guidelines issued prior, some traffic congestion was faced by commuters at Delhi's Ghazipur border while vehicular movement remained slow at the Singhu border. A long queue of vehicles was seen at the Ghazipur border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements made in view of the 'mahapanchayat', said a senior police officer.

Hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a 'mahapanchayat' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

SKM Leaders claimed at some locations, farmers were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, a claim denied by the Delhi Police.

