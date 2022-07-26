'Our party's ideology is country's ideology': Kiren Rijiju on Uniform Civil Code

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali said that it should not be part of the proceeding, saying "when India is multicultural democracy, how could it be one party's ideology".

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju dropped hints in Parliament on Tuesday over his party's stand on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The minister was responding to a question by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who asked Rijiju if the time has arrived for the implementation of the UCC. Dubey also wanted to know the Central government's stand on the matter.

Responding to the query, the Law Minister said: "You know what our government's thinking is. Whatever is our ideology, consider it the country's ideology. Whatever we think... is for the country... I'm proud of it."

Notably, just a few days ago, Rijiju had said in Parliament that no decision has been yet taken by the government on the implementation of the UCC in the country as the matter is still subjudice with some petitions pending in the Supreme Court.

Rijuju's statement "Party's ideology is country's ideology" was, however, strongly objected to by the opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs.

BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali said that it should not be part of the proceeding, saying "when India is multicultural democracy, how could it be one party's ideology".

