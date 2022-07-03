Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will discuss issue...': Law Minister Rijiju on SC's observations on Nupur Sharma

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday spoke about Supreme Court's observations on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Not saying much, he said he will discuss the issue on an appropriate platform. "First of all, as a Law Minister, it is not proper for me to comment on the judgement as well as the observation made by the Supreme Court bench," he said speaking to news agency ANI in Hyderabad.

His remark came a day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. "Even if I do not like the judgement or I have a serious objection to the manner in which the observations are made, I would not like to comment," stated the Minister.

The apex court made strong verbal observations on Nupur Sharma's comments on a televised debate that actually opened up a can of worms with Nupur facing threats and also having FIRs filed against her across the country.

The court in its verbal observation came down heavily on Nupur Sharma holding her responsible for the state of violence in India including what happened in Udaipur.

Talking about the issue, the Union Law Minister further said, "Reactions are coming, I am getting lots of representations and messages to react on this, but we will discuss the issue at the appropriate forum."

Interestingly, the remarks that Nupur Sharma was responsible for communal flareup across the country, were made in verbal or oral observations and not reflected in the order pronounced by the Supreme Court.

"I would not like to make a direct comment or reference to the Supreme Court's observation. It is an oral observation and not a part of a judgment," Rijiju said.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma stating that her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident in Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.

(With ANI Inputs)

