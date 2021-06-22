2 Khalistan Liberation Force members arrested for killing Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Sandhu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests two absconders belonging to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra Awardee. (Representational image)

In a major development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconders belonging to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra Awardee.

Yesterday, the NIA arrested two accused — Harbhinder Singh (Pinder Dhillon) resident of Jeobala and Navpreet Singh resident of Jhamke from Tarn Taran, Punjab.

In October 2020, an FIR was registered at Bhikhiwind police station in the murder case of Comrade Balwinder Singh, a Shaurya Chakra Awardee, at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, Punjab.

However, in January 2021, NIA had re-registered the case and took over the investigation. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 8 accused in the case.

Investigation revealed that absconding accused Navpreet Singh and Harbhinder Singh were close aides of charge-sheeted accused Inderjit Singh who had conducted the reconnaissance of the target and were actively involved in the conspiracy to kill Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Both accused were produced before NIA Special Court in Mohali today and have been sent to NIA custody for four days.

