Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 Results announced: The results for Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

The first prize of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 went to ticket number SN 202108, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number SV 453731. The third prize worth Rs 5,000 went to ticket numbers 0029, 1316, 2548, 4011, 4441, 4563, 5553, 5620, 6226, 6881, 7901, 9652. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-196 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

