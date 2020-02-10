Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Results announced: The results for Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 went to ticket number WO-800754, winning a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number WV-361853. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers WN-506660, WO-511924, WP-314580, WR-867577, WS-968677, WT-153499, WU-962378, WV-467367, WW-247517, WX-739094, WY-844449, WZ-947882.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

