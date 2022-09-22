NIA, ED raid multiple locations across India to probe terror links, over 100 PFI members arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kerala: NIA, ED raids underway at multiple locations including residences, offices of PFI leaders

Highlights NIA and ED conducted searches at multiple locations across India, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Residences of PFI leaders were raided, and around 100 PFI members have been arrested.

Raids began at midnight at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders in Kerala.

NIA ED raids: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations across India, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Residences and offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were raided, and around 100 PFI members have been arrested so far.

As per sources, raids began at midnight at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, and at PFI offices.

Sources said this is the largest ever probe conducted by NIA to date. These searches are being conducted in residential and official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organizing training camps and radicalizing people to join proscribed organizations.

Not just in Kerala, the raids are underway across 10 states. NIA, ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI, said sources.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA searched PFI office bearer houses at several places including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. Searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

