4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly

Four MLAs in Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in the ongoing session of the Assembly.

The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam, Koyilandy, and Peermedu--K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M), Mukesh (CPI-M), and E S Bijimol (CPI)- respectively are the lawmakers who have tested positive, Assembly sources said.

While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh and Bijimol are under observation at their homes.

