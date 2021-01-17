Fire in luggage compartment of Malabar Express in Kerala; None injured

Sunday, January 17, 2021
     
Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: January 17, 2021 9:38 IST
Image Source : ANI

A fire broke out in a parcel van (luggage compartment) of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express train about 40 kms from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire put out by the Fire force personnel, they said.

According to initial information, the loco pilot noticed smoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around 7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations and immediately alerted railway officials.

The train is currently stationed near Edava village in Kollam, where the efforts to douse the fire are underway.

