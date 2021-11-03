Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Kerala further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions. Check details

The Kerala government on Wednesday further eased COVID-19 norms in the state after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Fully vaccinated citizens will now be allowed to enter movie halls, theatres. The Malayalam film industry has urged the state government earlier to ease norms due to a need of the audience. More than 90 films are ready for release currently.

100 people are allowed to attend marriages in closed halls, and 200 can attend in open halls. But preventive measures like social distancing, use of masks will have to be strictly followed, CM Vijayan said.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | Kerala's Sabarimala temple opens for Chithira Attavishesha puja with Covid-19 restrictions

ALSO READ | Kerala schools set to re-open from Monday

Latest India News