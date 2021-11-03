Kerala further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions. Check details

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: November 03, 2021 17:06 IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday further eased COVID-19 norms in the state after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Fully vaccinated citizens will now be allowed to enter movie halls, theatres. The Malayalam film industry has urged the state government earlier to ease norms due to a need of the audience. More than 90 films are ready for release currently. 

100 people are allowed to attend marriages in closed halls, and 200 can attend in open halls. But preventive measures like social distancing, use of masks will have to be strictly followed, CM Vijayan said. 

(with IANS inputs)

