Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala's Sabarimala temple opens for Chithira Attavishesha puja with Covid-19 restrictions

Kerala's Sabarimala temple opens for Chithira Attavishesha puja with Covid-19 restrictions

The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2021 11:02 IST
Sabarimala temple
Image Source : ANI

Sabarimala temple would close at 9 pm today 

 

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Wednesday opened its doors for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja. The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board. 

The board added that the devotees will have to produce a vaccination certificate, showing they're fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

 

The temple would open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15, further informed the board. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,444 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday. 

- With ANI inputs  

Also Read: Sabarimala temple opens virtual booking; COVID guidelines in place for devotees

Also Read: Kerala HC allows minor girl to accompany father to Sabarimala for darshan

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News