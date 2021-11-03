Kerala's Sabarimala temple opens for Chithira Attavishesha puja with Covid-19 restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sabarimala temple would close at 9 pm today

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Wednesday opened its doors for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja. The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board.

The board added that the devotees will have to produce a vaccination certificate, showing they're fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The temple would open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15, further informed the board. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,444 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday.

- With ANI inputs

