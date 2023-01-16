'L-G not headmaster to check our homework, his job is to say yes or no': Kejriwal amid new row with VK Saxena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP MLAs during a protest march towards Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxenas office over his alleged interference in the working of the city government, in New Delhi.

Kejriwal vs Delhi L-G: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena against alleged interference in his government adding that the "LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals."

Led by Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs marched to the lieutenant governor's office today to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government. The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day.

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

He also alleged that Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that.

The Delhi government's works are being deliberately impeded for political reasons, Kejriwal alleged and added that "the LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals".

How will an elected government function if it has no power to take decisions, the chief minister asked.

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences" by LG Saxena.

AAP MLAs protested against the L-G's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

ALSO READ | BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Delhi today

ALSO READ | PM Modi, Rajnath Singh interact with the first batch of Agniveers

Latest India News