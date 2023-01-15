BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Delhi tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Delhi on January 16.

BJP national executive meeting: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 16) in Delhi. The two-day BJP national executive meeting will be held at NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on January 16-17. The roadshow will take place on the first day of the national executive meeting in honour of PM Modi.

Earlier, the roadshow was planned for Tuesday, the second day of the key meeting. But the party changed the schedule and now the roadshow will be held on January 16. According to sources, the PM's roadshow will be of around one kilometre leading up to the meeting point. Artists from different states will perform cultural performances during the roadshow. Party workers would stand along the roads to welcome PM Modi.

Pertinent to mention, this is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the national capital on Monday.

"Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Several roads to be closed, traffic to be diverted:

The traffic advisory said Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions. Delhi Police advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.

(With agencies inputs)

