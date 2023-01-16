PM Modi, Rajnath Singh interact with the first batch of Agniveers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi, Rajnath Singh interacts with the first batch of Agniveers

Armed Forces: PM Modi through a virtual session interacted with the first batch of the Agniuveers. On Monday, a special virtual session was organised where PM Modi connected with the initial teams of recruits under the short-term induction programme for the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the session.

Agnipath Scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years. Opposition parties have criticised the exercise but the government has said it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Ahead of PM Modi's mega roadshow today, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

ALSO READ | BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Delhi today