Chopper with Char Dham pilgrims bounces, swirls during uncontrolled landing in Kedarnath | Hair-raising video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A helicopter belonging to a private aviation company while landing at Kedarnath helipad had an uncontrolled hard landing on May 31.

In what could be termed as moments of panic, a helicopter belonging to a private aviation company underwent a hard and uncontrolled landing at the Kedarnath helipad on May 31.

According to reports, no passengers were injured in the incident. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "Incident being probed, an operational advisory has been issued to all operators for strict compliance to safety standards as per joint SOP issued for these operations. A spot check is also planned for ensuring safety oversight on these operations."

A strict enforcement action shall be initiated against the operator & the operational personnel be held responsible, DGCA further said.

