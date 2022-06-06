Viral video of penguins chasing a butterfly leaves internet awestruck l WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BUITENGEBIEDEN Penguins chasing a butterfly

A cute video of penguins chasing a butterfly has surfaced on the internet. Penguins are known for their cute antics and their videos frequently break the internet. Now, a Twitter account called Buitengebieden shared a video of these creatures chasing a butterfly that melted the hearts of the netizens. As soon as the account shared the video clip, it went viral instantly.

In the posted video, a group of Adelie penguins was seen hopping toward the southern landscape flapping to catch the butterfly flying ahead of them. The video is so cute that it grabbed the attention of many people. The two-second long video has almost got 30 thousand retweets and over 3 lakh likes on social media.

Watch the video here:

The video received multiple comments, where many users shared their thoughts on the cute moment. Let's have a look at some of them.

One user compared her cat with these Penguins in chasing their prey as she wrote, “These penguins do a better than our cat at chasing down prey!”

Another said, “This may be my favourite thing ever.”, ‘’In the next Olympics, there should be a penguin sack race! I would watch” wrote the third. One more user said, “I'm dead. This is too cute."

Here are some more reactions:

Meanwhile, a few days back one more video took the internet by storm. In the viral video, a man was seen sleeping with two large Burmese pythons, who were crawling by his side. The video left the internet shocked and garnered more than 1 lakh views and almost 31,000 likes.

